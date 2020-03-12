NZ Bus Media Statement

Press Release – NZ Bus

NZ Bus has received notice of strike action from the Tramways and FIRST Unions affecting some services between 4.00am and 7.00am tomorrow (Friday 13th March).

Barry Hinkley, NZ Bus CEO, states that “Following the last disruption on 3 March, the unions agreed to our request to withdraw further strike action and to attend mediation and while we have had two days of constructive talks, no agreement has yet been reached. We offered to continue mediation or move bargaining to facilitation under the Employment Relations Authority but the unions have so far declined this option.”

We have reached out to the union to reconsider their industrial action and get back round the negotiating table and we await their response.

“Our offer of an 8.7% increase over 22 months is extremely generous, but if that offer or further mediation is not accepted by the unions, we believe that facilitation is the most logical next step and is preferable to further disruption to our customers. We will continue to encourage the unions to continue mediation or move to facilitation and to withdraw its action so that our customers can plan their daily commute with certainty.”

Further details of the services impacted tomorrow will be posted on Auckland Transport’s website.

