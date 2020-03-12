Hobsonville Point Humming Ahead As One Of Auckland’s High-growth Areas

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

2018 Census figures show Hobsonville Point has gone from a nearly empty airbase to a thriving area since 2013, Stats NZ said today.

The area, situated within the Upper Harbour local board, sits on land that used to make up the Hobsonville air force base. Data from 2018 Census place summaries, launched by Stats NZ today, provides the first opportunity for everyday people to visualise the make-up of the thriving residential area since its development ramped up.

“Thanks to the new place summaries tool it’s easy to see how the Hobsonville Point area has taken off in recent years, with significant growth in both population and housing,” general manager social and population insights Jason Attewell said.

“The tool allows people to see the characteristics of their community and compare them with their local board, city, or national results.”

Ethnically-mixed, highly educated, and higher-earning residents

The data shows an area with an ethnically mixed community: 69.6 percent of Hobsonville Point residents identified as European, 28.2 percent as Asian, 5.3 percent as Māori, and 2.4 percent as Pacific peoples.

The data also shows an area populated by more highly educated and higher-earning residents than the averages for both the local board and the Auckland region.

The proportion of people in Hobsonville Point who earned over $70,000 in the year to 31 March 2018 was 33.3 percent — almost twice the national average (17.2 percent).

The proportion of people who hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification increased significantly — from 14.1 percent in 2013 to 27.0 percent in 2018. Over the same time, the proportion of residents with a post-graduate or honours degree increased from 3.1 percent in 2013 to 11.2 percent in 2018.

Increases in construction and home ownership

The data also shows the story of land use change over the 2013–18 period.

402 dwellings were under construction at the time of the 2018 Census — 41.1 percent of the total number of under-construction dwellings in Upper Harbour (978) — compared with just 15 dwellings under construction in 2013.

The high proportion of new homes is reflected in housing quality indicators, with only 1.8 percent of homes being sometimes damp and only 1.1 percent of homes sometimes having visible mould over an area larger than a piece of A4 paper. 13.3 percent of homes in Upper Harbour are sometimes damp and 10.4 percent sometimes have visible mould over an area larger than a piece of A4 paper.

In 2013, 66.7 percent of households didn’t own their own home or held it in a family trust — an indicator of the number of households who lived in air force base housing during the 2013 Census. In 2018, that proportion dropped to 23.6 percent, while the percentage of households who owned their own homes rose from 25.3 percent to 63.9 percent. Interestingly, the percentages performed an almost exact swap over the five years between censuses.

Renters in Hobsonville Point also pay a higher median rent than residents of their local board. At the time of the 2018 Census, the median rent for Upper Harbour was $550 a week, while the median rent for Hobsonville Point was $650.

About 2018 Census place summaries

Place summaries paint pictures of our communities on a range of topics, in a way that makes the data accessible and easy to visualise.

Data is available on 26 topics, grouped into seven themes: Population and dwellings; Ethnicity, culture, and identity; Health; Work, income, and unpaid activities; Education and training; Transport; and Housing.

Users can look at New Zealand nationally or break the country down into regional councils, territorial authorities (or local boards for Auckland), and statistical area 2 geographies (SA2s).

SA2s represent between 1,000 and 4,000 people in city and district council areas, and often fewer than 1,000 in rural and urban areas.

Users can determine which SA2 they live in by searching their address in the Geographic Boundary Viewer.

Data for each geography can be quickly compared with the geography above it in the hierarchy.

About the 2018 Census dataset

We combined data from the census forms with administrative data to create the 2018 Census dataset, which meets Stats NZ’s quality criteria for population structure information.

We added real data about real people to the dataset where we were confident the people should be counted but hadn’t completed a census form. We also used data from the 2013 Census and administrative sources and statistical imputation methods to fill in some missing characteristics of people and dwellings.

Data quality for 2018 Census provides more information on the quality of the 2018 Census data. An independent panel of experts has assessed the quality of the 2018 Census dataset. The panel has endorsed Stats NZ’s overall methods and concluded that the use of government administrative records has improved the coverage of key variables such as age, sex, ethnicity, and place. The panel’s

Initial Report of the 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel (September 2019)

, assessed the methodologies used by Stats NZ to produce the final dataset, as well as the quality of some of the key variables. Its second report

2018 Census External Data Quality Panel: Assessment of variables (December 2019)

assessed an additional 31 variables.

In its third report,

Final report of the 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel (February 2020)

, the panel made 24 recommendations, several relating to preparations for the 2023 Census. Along with this report, the panel, supported by Stats NZ, produced a series of graphs summarising the sources of data for key

2018 Census individual variables, 2018 Census External Data Quality Panel: Data sources for key 2018 Census individual variables

.

The

Quick guide to the 2018 Census

outlines the key changes we introduced as we prepared for the 2018 Census, and the changes we made once collection was complete.

The geographic boundaries are as at 1 January 2018. See

Statistical standard for geographic areas 2018

.

Definitions and metadata

2018 Census – DataInfo+

provides information about methods, and related metadata.

2018 Census information by variable and quality – DataInfo+

provides information about the variables and their quality.

Data quality ratings for 2018 Census variables

provides information on data quality ratings.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

