Sir Rob Fenwick, Sustainable Business Visionary And Environmentalist

A founder member of the Sustainable Business Council, Sir Rob Fenwick has left us with a living legacy says SBC’s Executive Director Mike Burrell.

‘Sir Rob helped lay the foundation for mainstreaming sustainability within New Zealand business. He was instrumental in inspiring others to take sustainability seriously. Testament to this is our growing number of SBC members who have followed, and will continue to follow, his lead.’

‘We are privileged to have worked alongside him. We will miss him, but his work will live on.’

