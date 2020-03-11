Sharina Nisha a finalist in the Women Leading Tech Awards

Press Release – Vodafone

Congratulations to Vodafone NZ Head of Platforms, Sharina Nisha, for being the only New Zealander to be named as a finalist in the Women Leading Tech Awards.





Run by Australian organisation B&T in partnership with Google, this is a newly created event open to APAC-based companies with a stated aim “to celebrate and recognise all the fantastic female technologists that have permeated the media and communications industry”. Nisha is a finalist in engineering category.

At Vodafone NZ, Nisha is responsible for defining and delivering the company’s mobile and fixed network strategy. This means being accountable for maintaining and improving the mobile network coverage, fixed network and international connectivity as well as infrastructure and cloud capability for customers, consumers and Vodafone staff.

Having worked at Vodafone for more than 25 years, Nisha has a wealth of history and knowledge of Vodafone NZ systems, technology and processes, which is invaluable in ensuring the company provides the best possible services for customers.

In the awards submission, Tony Baird, Wholesale and Infrastructure Director, praised Nisha for her leadership and skills. “Sharina is a world-class engineer with impeccable attention to detail. She is very systematic and organised – and has the ability to focus on the detail but then also go to the big picture and think about the impacts of technology solutions in a broader context. This includes engineering industry-leading platforms, and future proofing our systems so that they are built for the longer team.

“The teams Sharina leads comprise of more than 350 people, and she does a great job at leading from the front and role modelling great behaviour. She is high on ethical values and thinks about how others might respond to her feedback, with a high EQ.

“As a key female tech leader, Sharina aims to inspire other women into technology and she spends a lot of time mentoring emerging engineers. This includes sponsoring the Vodafone NZ Women in Technology group, and participating in Code Like a Girl programs, plus talking to school students about the importance of STEM subjects and getting into engineering.”

The awards are being held in Sydney on 8 April. For more information, please visit: https://womenleadingtech.com.au/

