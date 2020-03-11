Kemppi’s New, High-performing Flexlite GX Gun Range Delivers On Ease And Efficiency

Press Release – Kemppi

Leading international welding equipment manufacturer, Kemppi, has released its new Flexlite GX guns for MIG/MAG welding. Designed for comfort, reliability, performance and efficient use of consumables, the new Kemppi Flexlite GX welding guns, will help users increase productivity, while saving on inventory costs.

Together with the Flexlite TX range for TIG welding, the Flexlite GX guns deliver next-generation capability for professionals, and complete the Kemppi Flexlite family.

High-performance Guns

Built to perform under extreme temperatures and in demanding environments, the Flexlite GX range delivers quality welds. The sophisticated guns use power source capacity efficiently and help users create smooth and spatter free welds. The shielding gas channels in the Flexlite GX gun have been separated and the cooling circulation runs to the very end of the gun neck. This keeps the neck gun cooler and enables cleaner welds, less spatter and reduced shielding gas consumption.

In addition, the innovative neck cooling system of the Flexlite GX series ensures that the temperature of the contact tip is up to 35% lower when compared to other corresponding welding guns. This helps extend the life of the contact tip and other consumables, while reducing costs and making spare parts management easier.

Excellent Ergonomics

The Flexlite GX guns also deliver comfort in spades and help reduce welder fatigue thanks to their ergonomic design. Each gun is lightweight and features a flexible cable set and innovative ball-jointed cable protection that reduces the load on the welder’s wrist.

Plus, the pistol grip handle has been anatomically designed so that it feels like an extension of the welder’s hand. Providing excellent balance, it allows for a natural wrist position, which makes the work at hand easier and more effortless, particularly when doing long welds, and allows the welder to concentrate on challenging tasks.

Less Parts, Lower Costs

The number of changeable parts in the Flexlite GX guns has been reduced by improving cross-matching across corresponding models, and by combining the functions of some of the consumables. The use of less parts reduces inventory costs so that welders can save.

Easy Access to Information

Every Flexlite GX welding gun is equipped with a Quick Response code (QR) that quickly helps users find the right parts and accessories. Simply scan the QR code to access the information needed.

Wide, Quality Range

Made from high-quality materials, the Flexlite GX range is strong and robust. Easy to operate, the range is available in three value levels: K3, K5 and K8. Each level is designed to serve specific welding needs. The guns are offered in alternate power classes and lengths, and in different neck versions. On-torch remote controls are also available as optional accessories.

