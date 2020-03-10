Stay Safe And Manage Risks With Virtual Reality And Hands-free Technology

Press Release – Company X

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Experts in solving health and safety problems with innovative technology solutions are attending this year’s Safety 360 conference in Auckland.

Augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR) specialist Company-X is sending some of its best and brightest health and safety technologists to New Zealand’s most comprehensive health and safety event. Safety 360 is taking place next Tuesday and Wednesday (March 17 and 18) at Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau.

Company-X director David Hallett, AR and VR specialist Lance Bauerfeind and consultant Ben Judge are attending Safety 360. The Company-X team will demonstrate how health and safety problems can be solved with the perfect pairing of hardware and custom-built software.

Company-X has custom-built various health, safety and risk management solutions. These include:

A true-to-life VR model of the Te Kowhai DP Main Line Valve in the Waikato for one of New Zealand’s largest gas network operators, FirstGas. The solution replicated, in exact detail, the high-risk procedure for emergency venting of a ruptured pipeline. By making this a virtual experience the FirstGas team could practice emergency responses in a safe, controlled way.

A VR milking shed for AsureQuality that tests users in healthy and safe milking processes and procedures.

A voice-activated auditing application for the RealWear HMT-1 head-mounted tablet for New Zealand’s leading food assurance and biosecurity services company AsureQuality.

A VR model of a shipping container built to test the knowledge of biosecurity professionals. The container, built for Independent Verification Services, has randomized biosecurity risks to test the user’s knowledge of rules and procedures.

Company-X is the first Australasian reseller of leading head-mounted tablet manufacturer RealWear’s HMT-1s and the intrinsically safe HMT-1Z1 tablets for areas where explosive gasses are present. The lightweight headset has a narrow “boom arm” with a “micro-display” that appears as though the worker is viewing a 7” tablet screen. The screen can be positioned just below the line of sight, so the user can easily glance the screen like a dashboard. To keep the experience completely hands-free all inputs are entirely voice-activated.

Workers can wear and safely operate the HMT-1s while using tools and equipment, even while climbing a scaffold or tower. The HMT-1 allows workers to maintain full situational awareness and maximum productivity.

Conference delegates can have a go with Company-X’s problem-solving technology on stands 12 and 17 at Safety 360.

Bauerfeind will take to the Seminar Stage at 11am at the Hazardous Substances Management Forum next Tuesday (March 17). His focus will be safety and the connected worker.

“Augmented and virtual reality technology is a real game-changer in the fields of health and safety,” Bauerfeind said.

“It can be reliably deployed in the workplace to help train or refresh workers in dangerous procedures.

“The paradigm is different to even five years ago.”

About Company-X

Company-X offers Silicon Valley level software savvy delivered with a Kiwi can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a Silicon Valley multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing our interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself with experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X is the Australasian reseller of RealWear head mounted tablets.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 after building a hands free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News ICT Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool.

