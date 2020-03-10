Preliminary ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Release

Press Release – XE.com

The preliminary ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for March have just been released. ANZ decided to publish the preliminary survey results, given the current environment, rather than wait until they have all the data for the scheduled 31st March date.

The Business Confidence for March fell sharply:

-53.3% vs -19.4% (previous survey)

Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for March fell sharply:

-12.8% vs +12.0% (previous survey)

The NZD is a little lower in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6330 / 0.6355

NZDAUD 0.9595 / 0.9620

NZDEUR 0.5545 / 0.5570

NZDGBP 0.4835 / 0.4860

NZDJPY 65.15 / 65.40

