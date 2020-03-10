HealthCare NZ Announces Decision On Organisational Changes

Press Release – Healthcare NZ

This afternoon, HealthCare NZ staff were advised of the changes that will be made to our organisational structure. Todays announcement follows a period of consultation and engagement with our staff, and careful consideration of feedback to the proposal …

Today’s announcement follows a period of consultation and engagement with our staff, and careful consideration of feedback to the proposal document since it was released on 29 January.

The changes we have made to our original proposal have been informed by the views of our many staff, nurses and allied health professionals who deliver the care and support to New Zealanders in their homes and communities. This has been a very important part of the process in shaping the final decision.

Due to confidentiality and privacy for our staff details regarding staff numbers and costs related to this announcement are confidential to HealthCare NZ.

This simplified structure supports greater flexibility and efficiencies, which are essential if we are to remain truly sustainable and deliver clinically led services to enable independent living, to partner to community well-being and continue to be leaders in community support.

By centralising some of our non-client facing functions through a national service centre split between Auckland and Dunedin, we can remove complexity and duplication across our business and services as well.

The current funding circumstances facing our business are a serious concern to our Board. For years contractual funding from funding agencies has seen very limited increases; many contracts are now very tight.

We are not closing any branches and HealthCare NZ remains committed to providing services throughout New Zealand. These changes do not reflect a reduction to either the frontline clinical staff, support workers, or the services they deliver.

Like all companies, HealthCare NZ must consider its levels of funding and budget requirements. It is important we optimise our funding effectively, to enable us to invest in our services and people to enable us to continue delivering high quality health and wellbeing services for the people we support now and into the future.

As we transition to the new structure, we will continue to work with staff and unions.

Background

HealthCare NZ provides high-quality home and community-based support services throughout New Zealand, including wellbeing, psychological and behavioural support, home and community-based care, rehabilitation, disability, mental health, well-being and nursing. It is a privately-owned business.

The care and support provided means people can enjoy their independence and quality of life based on their choices, needs, values and goals and stay connected to their homes, family/whānau, friends and local communities – www.healthcarenz.co.nz

Chief Executive Vanessa Dudley

