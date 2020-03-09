The Salvation Army Expands Driver Mentoring Programme

Press Release – Salvation Army

Drivers in Westport, Greymouth, Hokitika, Timaru, Ashburton and Rangiora are receiving free driver mentoring thanks to a boost to The Salvation Army’s Community Driver Mentoring Programme.

The Salvation Army South island Regional Driver Hubs in the Buller, Grey and Westland districts will remove a known barrier for people on their pathway to employment – having a valid Driver’s Licence. Licenced drivers have a much greater prospect of finding sustainable employment.

New regional driver hubs are being established across the South Island and will coordinate volunteer drivers and leaner drivers with the aim of drivers achieving their restricted licences, thus gaining more access to job and other opportunities.

The Salvation Army Driver Programmes Manager Keran Tsering says the expansion of the programme is an exciting development and follows its success in Christchurch.

Established in 2014, the programme has helped more than 760 people achieve either their Restricted, or Full Licences.

Clients of the driver mentoring programme include young parents, youth without parental support, sole parents, at-risk young people and migrants and their partners.

As well as employment opportunities, having a driving licence also reduces isolation, improves road safety, and increases social opportunities for people.

The Community Driver Mentoring Programme launch dates:

Buller District CDMP launch: The Salvation Army Westport Corps – 2pm, Tuesday, March 10

Grey District CDMP launch: Westland Recreation Centre, High Street, Greymouth – 2pm, Wednesday, March 11

Westland District CDMP launch: The Lion’s Den, Hall Street, Hokitika – 2pm, Thursday, March 12.

