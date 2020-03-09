Tech For Good Is Helping Kiwis Use Technology To Create A More Accessible World

Press Release – ClearPoint

“When we design for disability first, you often stumble upon solutions that are better than those when we design for the norm.” Elise Roy With a quarter of all New Zealanders having permanent access needs and others affected in different …

“When we design for disability first, you often stumble upon solutions that are better than those when we design for the norm.” Elise Roy

With a quarter of all New Zealanders having permanent access needs and others affected in different situations, we must design with accessibility in mind.

On Wednesday 11th March, Tech for Good is hosting a workshop on the benefits and the basics of digital accessibility. They’ll look at why accessibility is important on the web, how to get buy-in from your business and how to make it happen.

This session is an extension on last year’s successful Inclusive Design & Accessibility Meetup which looked at how we can incorporate inclusive design into our daily thinking to create a more accessible future.

Tech for Good has partnered with Dr Chandra Harrison from Access Advisors to bring this workshop to life. Dr Harrison believes that “Digital channels are often the most useful way of getting things done for people with disabilities, but many websites and apps lack basic accessibility for anyone with access needs.”

Experienced in the topic of Inclusive Design, Dr Harrison works with companies to help them identify their digital accessibility issues, train staff and do usability research/testing with people with disabilities.

This workshop forms part of Tech for Good’s ongoing programme of regular events and meetups, held at ClearPoint Innovation Garage, which bring together the leading voices of tech in New Zealand to develop technology led solutions for modern society.

Tech for Good is a global network that shines a light on the people and technology making our world better, connecting the people and their ideas with social good. The organisation is supported in New Zealand by a community of partners including ClearPoint, which provides the venue for regular meetups in its Innovation Garage and helps connect key tech industry leaders and projects with the Tech for Good community.

Tech for Good NZ’s Navigators, Angela Fagan and Samantha Taylor, are excited to help empower NZ organisations to build Accessibility into their everyday thinking. Tech for Good is committed to bringing together New Zealand’s change makers to share their stories, connect and discuss how technology can shape a better future.

What: Accessibility Essentials Workshop | Tech for Good NZ

Wednesday 11th March

Session 1: 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Session 2: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: ClearPoint Innovation Garage, 7 Fanshawe Street, Auckland

Tickets to this event are only $25 – Spaces are limited so register now

https://accessibilityessentials.eventbrite.co.nz

*Your $25 fee helps make this event possible by contributing to the facilitator’s costs. A huge thank you to Access Advisors for supporting Tech for Good and making this event possible.

A huge thank you to Access Advisers and ClearPoint for supporting Tech for Good.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url