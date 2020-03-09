Business Scoop
Taxpayers’ Union Delighted To Offer PM A Briefing On Quit Group

March 9, 2020PressRelease

Responding to her confusion and desire for information during this afternoon’s Post-Cabinet press conference, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is offering to brief the Prime Minister on Quit Group’s massive taxpayer rip-off. Spokesman Jordan Williams says, …

Responding to her confusion and desire for information during this afternoon’s Post-Cabinet press conference, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is offering to brief the Prime Minister on Quit Group’s massive taxpayer rip-off.

Spokesman Jordan Williams says, “Sure, we were surprised that Jacinda Ardern neither reads Stuff nor listens to Morning Report — but we’re more than willing to help out.”

“When it comes to taxpayer-funded groups paying themselves to do essentially nothing… and taxpayer-funded charities hoarding money… and a major lack of transparency with public funding… and one particular serial offender ripping off taxpayers, again… it’s important we all work together.”

