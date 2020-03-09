Support For Business Welcomed

Press Release – BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed news that the Government will introduce a targeted wage subsidy for businesses hurt by Coronavirus. Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the whole BusinessNZ Network had been involved, with business organisations EMA, Business Central, …

BusinessNZ has welcomed news that the Government will introduce a targeted wage subsidy for businesses hurt by Coronavirus.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the whole BusinessNZ Network had been involved, with business organisations EMA, Business Central, Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce and Otago-Southland Employers Association actively engaging on the support package proposal.

“We are glad the Government has recognised the gravity of the situation for businesses and has offered relevant support, similar to that offered to businesses affected by the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

“It is also encouraging to know that the Government is considering a longer-term package if the situation requires,” Mr Hope said.

He welcomed the suggestion of targeted tax help, possibly with deferred payments, for businesses hurt by the virus’ economic effect, the Government’s action in asking all government agencies to pay their bills to small business as soon as possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url