Business Scoop
Network

National’s Regulation Reduction Intentions

March 9, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Signaling the intention to reduce unnecessary and burdensome regulations is an important step. Responding to Nationals economic plan announcement today of a regulation reduction package, Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett, noted …

“Signaling the intention to reduce unnecessary and burdensome regulations is an important step.”

Responding to National’s economic plan announcement today of a regulation reduction package, Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett, noted that regulations were a significant part of the compliance cost faced by business.

“Anything that reduces compliance costs is good for business. We will be looking to see the intentions carried through to action.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: