NZ Bus Press Release

Press Release – NZ Bus

NZ Bus and the combined Unions (Tramways Union and First Union) have been in mediation on 6th March 2020. They have not yet reached settlement, but will be resuming next Wednesday (11th March). The parties have agreed that there will be no industrial …NZ Bus and the combined Unions (Tramways Union and First Union) have been in mediation on 6th March 2020.

They have not yet reached settlement, but will be resuming next Wednesday (11th March).

The parties have agreed that there will be no industrial action in the interim, as a mark of good faith.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url