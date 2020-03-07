Buying Land: Kiwis Shop Online

Press Release – SectionsForSale

NZs property market seems unstoppable. House prices nationwide have presented with a steady increase over the past few years, and developers are gaining more consents to build. With all this growth, more and more individuals and housing and commercial …NZ’s property market seems unstoppable. House prices nationwide have presented with a steady increase over the past few years, and developers are gaining more consents to build. With all this growth, more and more individuals and housing and commercial developers are looking to expand operations through the purchase of land. With this booming demand, however, finding land that is suitable for a buyer’s purpose has become ever more competitive.

To make the process of listing, finding, and buying land simpler, Sections for Sale, an online directory that lists all available land for sale across the country, has recently launched. The site will offer buyers and sellers a one-stop solution for bare land listings.

In addition to the site’s offering a platform for land listings, and what sets the site apart from similar property listing sites, is that it offers users summative information of the regions wherein the listed sections are located as well as location maps. This kind of additional information is beneficial, especially, for first-time buyers or those less familiar with a specific region, as a better understanding of the site location and an overview the subdivisions being developed in the area can better inform a buyer’s decision.

In order for NZ’s property and development sector to continue to grow and add to the country’s economy, more, and easier, opportunities for accessing property and development is necessary. By effectively harnessing the power of digital platforms, it is likely that such opportunities will come increasingly to the fore. So, if you wish to enter the property market, build your dream home, or find larger sections of land for commercial development, Sections for Sale should be your first port of call.

