Using An Unlicensed Plumber Can Cost More Than You Think

New Zealand’s Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers Board (PGDG) recently warned property owns to steer clear of hiring unlicensed contractors to carry out plumbing or gasfitting work on new construction projects and renovations due to the high risk on health and safety.

Property owners should have concerns beyond the primary concern regarding health and safety—insurance! Most property owners are unaware that using an unlicensed contractor can void their insurance coverage. Clearly, losing one’s insurance coverage can have serious financial implications.

To quote the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ), “The use of unregistered and unqualified persons to do sanitary plumbing, gasfitting or drainage work on an insured property may invalidate the property’s insurance cover in the event of a loss resulting from the work undertaken.”

It is easy for property owners to avoid risks to their health, their safety, and the validity of their insurance policy. All that is required is for the property to ask to see the contractor’s license card. The card will state the tradesperson’s credentials and also the types of work they are authorised to perform. It is also prudent to ask for references, and seek out more than one bid for the work you need done.

Once again, we are reminded of the wisdom contained in that old adage, “You get what you pay for.”

New Zealand is blessed with hundreds of licensed, highly qualified plumbing contractors, such as Eagle Plumbing Auckland, who have the skills, credentials, and equipment necessary to complete any task your home or business requires. Again, do not risk your health, your safety or your insurance coverage trying to save a few dollars by using an unlicensed contractor. To do so could have serious financial and health repercussions, for you and your family.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url