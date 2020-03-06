Retail NZ Welcomes Extension Of Fog Device Funding

Press Release – Retail NZ

Retail NZ says it welcomes an announcement by Police Minister Stuart Nash that the Government is providing $1.9 million in additional funding to support the installation of fog devices in retail stores that are at-risk of robbery. Aggravated robbery …

Retail NZ says it welcomes an announcement by Police Minister Stuart Nash that the Government is providing $1.9 million in additional funding to support the installation of fog devices in retail stores that are at-risk of robbery.

“Aggravated robbery is a serious risk for many retail businesses, and fog devices are an effective means of preventing robberies,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. “It is good news that the Government is providing additional funding to support the installation of these devices in at-risk stores. While the equipment is effective, it can be expensive, and many dairies operate on very low levels of profitability, with owners often struggling to pay themselves minimum wage. Robberies are deeply traumatic for business owners and their employees, and Government funding for fog devices has proven to be effective at helping prevent and deter criminals – so the extension of funding is a positive step.

“Robberies are part of a broader picture of serious crime that impacts the retail sector. Theft from stores is estimated to cost retailers nearly a billion dollars a year, and aggressive and anti-social behaviour in-store is increasingly problematic. Retailers are keen to see their people kept safe and secure, and Retail NZ is keen to continue to work with Government and Police to help reduce retail crime.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url