New Zealand First Welcomes Crime Prevention Initiative For Small Businesses

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Law & Order Darroch Ball welcomes the announcement of new funding for fog cannons in high-risk retail premises.

This crime prevention initiative aims to improve the safety of workers in small business like dairies, liquor stores and petrol stations.

These fog cannons have been installed in several establishments already, but today’s announcement by Police Minister Stuart Nash means it can be rolled out to hundreds more locations across the country.

“As a party of law and order, New Zealand First helped channel Proceeds of Crime funding to supply dairies with fog cannons and other security measures,” Mr. Ball said.

“We know that these fog cannons are effective because in the numerous instances which they were activated there were no injuries to staff and minimal property loss for businesses owners.”

“Today’s funding announcement will almost double the number of retail premises that will have these security measures, providing a robust deterrent against robberies for our small businesses.”

Fog cannon installations to date, by Police District

District Fog cannon numbers Northland 28 Waitemata 35 Auckland city 49 Counties Manukau 93 Waikato 84 Bay of Plenty 61 Eastern 29 Central 49 Wellington 33 Canterbury 40 Tasman 2 Southern 20 Total 523

