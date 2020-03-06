Business Scoop
New Zealand First Welcomes Crime Prevention Initiative For Small Businesses

March 6, 2020PressRelease

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Law & Order Darroch Ball welcomes the announcement of new funding for fog cannons in high-risk retail premises. This crime prevention initiative aims to improve the safety of workers in small business like …

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Law & Order Darroch Ball welcomes the announcement of new funding for fog cannons in high-risk retail premises.

This crime prevention initiative aims to improve the safety of workers in small business like dairies, liquor stores and petrol stations.

These fog cannons have been installed in several establishments already, but today’s announcement by Police Minister Stuart Nash means it can be rolled out to hundreds more locations across the country.

“As a party of law and order, New Zealand First helped channel Proceeds of Crime funding to supply dairies with fog cannons and other security measures,” Mr. Ball said.

“We know that these fog cannons are effective because in the numerous instances which they were activated there were no injuries to staff and minimal property loss for businesses owners.”

“Today’s funding announcement will almost double the number of retail premises that will have these security measures, providing a robust deterrent against robberies for our small businesses.”

Fog cannon installations to date, by Police District

District Fog cannon numbers
Northland 28
Waitemata 35
Auckland city 49
Counties Manukau 93
Waikato 84
Bay of Plenty 61
Eastern 29
Central 49
Wellington 33
Canterbury 40
Tasman 2
Southern 20
   
Total 523

