Domestic Tourism Booming In South Waikato

Tourism in the South Waikato is booming with commercial guest nights up 24.5%. This is one of the highest growth rates across the Waikato region, with Waipa District only nudging ahead at 27.7% and other areas below 10%.

“Domestic visitors spent a massive $71 million in the South Waikato, with international tourists spending $13 million. With 54,000 bed nights in the district, stats also show that people are staying longer, on average 1.67 bed nights per person, which is higher than the regional average of one bed night per person,” said Jason Dawson, CEO of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism.

The Waikato Region is New Zealand’s fifth most popular region to visit for overseas visitors and the fourth most popular region for domestic visitors.

The Waikato region made the Forbes list for Top 50 Bucket List Travel Destinations, coming in at the 17th most desirable destination to visit. Waikato was the only region in New Zealand to make this list.

“The South Waikato is ideally placed to attract tourism both domestic and international,” said Paul Bowden, Council’s Economic Development Manager. “Our central location and the collaborative effort of the Hamilton & Waikato Tourism team with our neighbouring councils to present our region as a holistic destination means that South Waikato tourist product can leverage off and team up with other tourism product regionally.”

