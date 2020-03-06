ASB invests in Dunedin community

Press Release – ASB Bank

ASB staff at the opening of the new Dunedin branch on Thursday

ASB has reaffirmed its commitment to Dunedin and the Otago community, making a significant investment in a new home for its Dunedin branch.

The branch was officially opened on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, where frontline staff member Nicky Geary, who has been with ASB Dunedin for more than 25 years, cut the ribbon.

The new branch is located on the corner of George Street and Hanover Street in the city centre, and has been inspired by unique aspects of the Otago region. As well as a full range of banking services, the branch features images of the streetscape, street art, iconic sites and landscapes captured by local photographer Nick Beadle to highlight the connection to the community.

ASB executive general manager retail Craig Sims says the new-look branch is testament to ASB’s commitment to Dunedin.

“At the heart of everything we do is a passion for helping Kiwis progress and achieve their financial goals, whether that be every day, rainy day or one day plans.

“We’re incredibly proud of our 26-year history in the Otago region and our support of local businesses. Being able to build on that strong history through this brand-new base in the heart of the CBD is an exciting chapter for everyone at ASB, and especially for our dedicated Dunedin team,” says Sims.

The high-profile location is part of Dunedin’s heritage streetscape, something ASB took into account when planning its refurbishment.

The renovation has maintained the building’s character values while creating a modern, fresh look.

“With a unique double-height ceiling, the interior of the branch is open, light and modern and features an open-plan design which we hope will create a welcoming environment for customers and staff alike,” says Sims.

The branch utilises the latest digital banking services including automation in a 24/7 lobby and quality meeting spaces. 24/7 self-service smart banking is also available.

