Green Party Backbenchers Spend Most On Flights

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Parliamentary expense disclosure released today shows that, on average, Green Party list MPs are outspending list MPs in all other parties on air travel. On average, the list MPs from the Greens are spending more than a third more than Labour’s equivalent. …

Reacting to the figures, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Jordan Williams said:

“The Greens constantly say that we need to reduce air travel if we are to save the planet. They need to practice what they preach.”

Average air travel spending for non-ministerial list MPs by party:

Greens – $9,816

NZ First – $8,059

National – $7,332

Labour – $6,499

