Aroa Biosurgery Introduces Soft Tissue Repair Solutions For Kiwis

After more than 10 years distributing its products in the North American market, and making subsequent inroads into Europe and Central America, the soft tissue repair solutions of Auckland-based Aroa Biosurgery Ltd are set to roll out in New Zealand this year.

Chief Executive Dr Brian Ward, said it means a lot to the 120 strong Auckland-based team to bring the bring the company’s products, which are manufactured from tissue sourced from the New Zealand sheep flock, to their own back yard.

“One of our main drivers is accessibility of our wound-care devices. The fact that we manufacture our products right here in New Zealand and can now provide these to clinicians and hospitals across New Zealand means a huge amount to us as a born-and-bred kiwi company,” says Dr Ward.

Initially Aroa will focus on providing two products in New Zealand. These are the company’s core Endoform® product for all phases of wound healing, and Myriad™ for deep tissue repair and implantation, which are now in the process of being introduced to New Zealand clinicians.

“We can do this with the confidence of a 10-year track record of positive patient outcomes in the demanding U.S. market where we have FDA approvals and an evidence base of over five million applications,” says Dr Ward.

Local clinical evaluation of Aroa’s products is underway in Auckland, Northland and Taranaki.

