WOW Appoints New Chief Executive

David Tingey is an experienced creative sector executive who most recently completed a successful term as General Manager Miramar-based film post-production facility Park Road Post Production, a Weta Group company, which saw him expand the company’s services into new areas and build significant new markets in Asia. Prior to that he built and sold a successful film post-production company, the Sauce Group, which worked with filmmakers in New Zealand and overseas.

“To be asked to lead the WOW organisation is a huge privilege. It’s a unique New Zealand phenomenon with an internationally revered brand created, built and run by some remarkable New Zealanders. To be given the task of leading them as well as working with WOW’s commercial partners and central and local government, is the sort of challenge I thrive on,” he says.

WOW chair Sarah Smith said Tingey’s track record of leading and expanding the international footprint of New Zealand creative businesses made him a stand-out candidate for the role.

“David’s record is impressive in terms of business growth, but we were also attracted by his philosophy of leadership within creative businesses. We’re excited about what the World of WearableArt brand will do with David as our leader,” she says.

David Tingey will take up his role in Nelson on 6 April.

