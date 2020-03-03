Manurewa Made Safer With Largest Speed Calming Project In Auckland

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has finished road safety improvements on residential streets in Manurewa to provide a safer environment for all road users.

The residential speed management project – covering Browns Road, Roscommon Road, Russell Road and Weymouth Road – was partly funded by the Regional Fuel Tax, along with the Manurewa Local Board.

The $4 million project aims to reduce vehicle speeds with a combination of speed-calming measures – including 21 raised zebra crossings, 116 speed humps and 23 red-coloured entry treatments.

Joseph Allan, chair of the Manurewa Local Board, says the project has been a long time coming.

“The opportunity came up where we could bring this forward – by putting our own Local Board Transport Capital Fund towards the project’s design work.”

“We have many schools on this road and with the high level of intensification, we have more cars and more people. We have some of the highest death and serious injury statistics – so this is a priority for the board and we need people to slow down. By partnering with Auckland Transport, we now have the largest area-wide speed management treatment in all of Auckland, happening right here in Manurewa.”

Glenn Murphy, Manurewa Local Board member, says he has a lot of friends and family in the area, including children and grandchildren.

“It’s great that these safety treatments have been put in – to reduce the risk and harm that has been so prevalent in the area.”

Auckland Transport’s head of network management, Randhir Karma, says Manurewa was identified as a priority for speed management improvements based on residents’ concerns, crash data, vehicle speeds and nearby community facilities such as schools, churches and parks.

“With the completion of this important safety project, we look forward to seeing more people walking and cycling around the community.”

