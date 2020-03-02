Online Quiz Determines What Vape Product Is Right For You

Press Release – Vapourium

Vape products supplier Vapourium is now making it easier than ever before for smokers and vapers to choose the best vape products for them. Nearly one million New Zealanders have now given up smoking, which means the country is making significant headway …

Vape products supplier Vapourium is now making it easier than ever before for smokers and vapers to choose the best vape products for them.

Nearly one million New Zealanders have now given up smoking, which means the country is making significant headway in achieving a smokefree New Zealand. However, many people looking at cessation tools to help speed up the process may turn to vape products.

According to Vapourium spokesperson Cody Peneamene, the variety of vape products on the market can be overwhelming for anyone looking at vaping for the first time.

“It can be easier to keep smoking because, in some respects, people don’t want to have to learn something new. As there are so many products, the lack of knowledge can be daunting.”

That’s why Vapourium now offers an online quiz that recommends the best product for a new or current vaper.

The quiz consists of five questions and covers whether the user is a smoker or vaper, whether they want to vape casually or daily, and if they prefer something discrete or substantial with generous battery life. Even the type of vape clouds the user wants to achieve factors into the results that are provided.

Quiz-takers are then given the option of three products – a pod kit, starter kit, or advanced kit.

Cody says that all three options suit different people.

“Pod kits are ideal for those who are starting out. You just need to buy replacement pods. A starter kit comes with everything a new vaper needs, like a battery, tank, and coils, while the advanced kit has a large battery and different wattage options.”

“We know that choosing the right product can seem challenging, but our goal is to make it easier so that the transition from smoking to vaping is an easy and comfortable one.”

Vapers and smokers can visit Vapourium.nz to take the quiz, then purchase a range of products in-store or online.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url