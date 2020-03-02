Nikko AM Appoints Two New Equity Research Analysts

Press Release – Nikko AM

Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) is pleased to announce the appointment of two Research Analysts in the New Zealand Equities team. Owen Batchelor and Tim O’Loan will join the Auckland-based company in early April.

Owen Batchelor joins Nikko AM with over seven years’ experience in equity research, most recently as Vice President, Equity Research at Jarden, a leading investment and advisory group. Prior to that he was Equity Research Analyst at Woodward Partners, a boutique corporate advisor and research house.

Batchelor is looking forward to joining: “It’s a great time to be joining the highly-regarded New Zealand team. With Nikko AM’s long corporate history, global reach and progressive nature, it has a unique advantage in the market place.”

Nikko AM welcomes the return of Tim O’Loan. O’Loan most recently worked at BNZ as a Senior Investment Analyst. Prior to that he held the position of Fixed Income Analyst at Nikko AM for over six years and has also held positions at NZ Superannuation Fund and ING Wholesale and Institutional Investments.

O’Loan is excited to be returning to Nikko AM: “It will be great to return to Nikko AM and be part a highly experienced and skilled team. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and developments it will bring.”

Nikko AM’s Head of NZ Equities, Stuart Williams, says he is delighted to appoint two such high quality analysts.

“Their backgrounds complement and enhance the skills and experience within the existing team. Their personal attributes and communication styles are exactly what we set out to attract to the team. Tim O’Loan is, of course, well known to us and our clients and brings a deep understanding of debt structures and the financials in particular. Owen Batchelor brings huge experience in dealing with listed property companies, satisfying the demands of institutional client fund managers and the rigours of one of New Zealand’s pre-eminent share brokers.”

The two new analysts round out a team comprising Williams, Michael Sherrock, Michael De Cesare and Mei Zi Ho.

“I’m really pleased we have Owen and Tim coming on board, and we look forward to benefitting from their experience, knowledge and insights,” says George Carter, Managing Director.

“These two appointments are an important part of the development of Nikko AM as we expand to meet the needs of our growing business and continue to focus on delivering great outcomes for our clients”.

