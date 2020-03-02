A First Glance At NZ Trade With China After The Coronavirus Outbreak

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Daily trade data for the last four weeks gives a first glance at New Zealand exports to China since the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today. The high-level graphs released today show total export values to China, including those for key …

Daily trade data for the last four weeks gives a first glance at New Zealand exports to China since the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, Stats NZ said today.

The high-level graphs released today show total export values to China, including those for key exports of meat, seafood, dairy, and forestry products.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to export only, subject to revision.

These are not official statistics, but an effort to provide the latest available trade data at a time of heightened interest in trade with China.

Stats NZ compared the period 27 January 2020 up to 23 February 2020 against previous years. This allows for an estimate to be made of what may have happened to exports, if they had followed typical patterns in the past four weeks.

Stats NZ urges caution in making decisions based on this experimental data.

See Provisional indications – effects of coronavirus outbreak on New Zealand trade with China.

For more information about these statistics:



Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url