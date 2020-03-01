Organics Legislation Will Mean Greener, More Sustainable Food And Products In New Zealand

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party welcomes legislation that will create certainty for people locally and overseas who want to buy organic Kiwi products. People around the country and the world want their food to be produced in environmentally friendly ways, …

The Green Party welcomes legislation that will create certainty for people locally and overseas who want to buy organic Kiwi products.

“People around the country and the world want their food to be produced in environmentally friendly ways,” Green Party Agricultural spokesperson Eugenie Sage said today.

“They want to know that when they put dinner on the table for their kids and families that it has been produced sustainably, helping create a greener future for current and future generations.

“Currently, the organic market relies largely on trust, with only voluntary standards in place. We know this creates confusion and uncertainty, often meaning a race to the bottom on standards. This Bill will ensure products are genuinely organic and will increase confidence in the sector.

“The Green Party understands that clear, trusted, national organic standards will help us produce food and other products more sustainably. We have advocated for these regulations for decades, so are thrilled to work in this Government to see these national standards coming to fruition.

“Former Green MPs Sue Kedgley and Steffan Browning advocated and worked hard for organic standards and the organics sector.

“The Green Party will continue to push further and faster for strong, national organics standards that mean our organics sector thrives”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url