Nanny State To Stop KiwiSaver Investments

At a time when New Zealanders are worried about their KiwiSaver balances – Labour, The Greens and NZ First have decided to meddle with their investments, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The Government has today announced that default KiwiSaver providers won’t be able to invest in fossil fuels.

“The coronavirus will have a huge effect on our economy, an economy that is weaker than it should be because of this Government’s poor economic management.

“Instead of focussing on ways to improve this, the Government is tinkering around the edges and indulging in virtue signalling.

“It shouldn’t be up to Jacinda Ardern to tell Kiwis they can’t invest in a product they use legally every day.

“If she thinks it’s a sin to invest in oil and gas, does she also think it’s a sin to fill up your petrol tank?

“Is Ardern also going to ban New Zealanders from investing in products which contain sugar, or fast food, alcohol and dairy?

“With this government it wouldn’t surprise me if while they ban investing in these things, they make investing in marijuana compulsory.

“National has a plan for the economy, we will put more money in your pocket, build the infrastructure to get New Zealanders moving and keep your family safer.”

