Air New Zealand Reduces Samoa Services

Air New Zealand is reducing its Auckland-Apia services from six to three per week, effective Monday 2 March in response to a directive issued to all airlines by the Samoan Government.

In addition, and to comply with requests from the Samoan Ministry of Health, all passengers to Samoa are now required to carry with them a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel. Customers must hold medical certificates dated within three days of booked travel. This will be required for check-in before a boarding pass is issued.

While these restrictions are expected to be disruptive to some customers planning to travel to Samoa, Air New Zealand understands the request, and will do what is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Samoan Government.

Air New Zealand’s Auckland-Apia schedule for the week commencing Monday 2 March is as follows:

Date Flight number Status Monday 2 March NZ958/959 Cancelled Tuesday 3 March NZ254/255 As scheduled Thursday 5 March NZ254/255 As scheduled Friday 6 March NZ958/959 Cancelled Saturday 7 March NZ254/255 As scheduled Sunday 8 March NZ958/959 Cancelled

The airline is working through schedule adjustments for the week commencing Monday 9 March and these will be confirmed tomorrow.

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent.

The latest information will also be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline’s contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.

