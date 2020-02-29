Furniture Design – What’s New in 2020

Press Release – Ultimate Living

It can often be difficult to find a balance between incorporating trendy furniture designs while still maintaining your own unique je ne sais quo when it comes to interior dcor. Thankfully, with the many trade expos and design weeks coming up in 2020, …

It can often be difficult to find a balance between incorporating trendy furniture designs while still maintaining your own unique je ne sais quo when it comes to interior décor. Thankfully, with the many trade expos and design weeks coming up in 2020, both locally and globally, you may just find the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Some of the more anticipated design fairs, globally, include the NYCxDesign Festival (12-20 May), the Milan Furniture Fair (16-21 June), and Design Tokyo (8-10 July), while the next big New Zealand-based expo, INEX Interior & Exterior Design Expo, is set to take place from 31 March to 2 April in Auckland.

One of the biggest trends in furniture design hinted at for this year is the resurgence of Italian design. While never one to fade into the shadows, the recent increase in interest in, predominantly, Swedish furniture design, has seen Italian design take a slight knock. However, 2020 seems to be the year when Italian design, along with other trends like antiques, bold colours and patterns, and ‘functional art’, makes a comeback.

Another, local, trend is the increased popularity of Kiwi custom-made furniture pieces. With stores like Ultimate Living, located in the Newmarket, Auckland, offering customers access to both Italian and local furniture design options, you can be sure to find pieces that resonate with your own unique style and which also keep up with current design.

The best approach to balancing your creative flair with modern design trends would be to embrace the trends you find most appealing, look for quality furniture pieces that will last for years, and then go with your gut. Between supporting local designers and traders and finding inspiration from the international market, you’ll be bound to create a beautiful home in 2020.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url