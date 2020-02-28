Hamilton Leading Smart City Conversation

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

National and international Smart City leaders will descend on Hamilton next week as part of a two-day showcase of technology and innovation.

Hamilton City Council, along with CultivateIT and Te Waka, is proud to be supporting next week’s Waikato TechFest.

Held at Claudelands Arena on 2 and 3 March, TechFest features more than 35 expert speakers sharing the latest insights on topics such as data analytics and visualisation, cybersecurity and digital marketing.

The invite-only pre-event on Monday, hosted by Hamilton City Council in partnership with Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand and ALGIM, focuses on leveraging technology and data to design and build sustainable cities and communities.

Presenters include Matthew Szymczak, a senior leader in the Smart City Office of Geelong in Australia, Catherine Caruana-McManus, board member of the IoT (Internet of Things) Alliance Australia, and representatives from councils and universities from across New Zealand.

Hamilton City Council Smart Hamilton Programme Manager Chelsey Stewart says TechFest reinforces Hamilton’s reputation as a leader in the tech sector.

“Hamilton has a proud history of innovation and being tech-savvy. We were the first city in New Zealand to connect to the internet in 1989, and we’re home to the invention of the electric fence and many other ground-breaking technologies.

“This tradition continues – Hamilton had the fastest-growing tech industry in New Zealand for 2017 and 2018.”

The public sessions on day two include panel discussions, school zones, interactive seminars and a technology showcase.

