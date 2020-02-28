CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report – Q4 – 2019
Press Release – CoreLogic NZ Ltd
96% of property resales from September to December 2019 achieved above original purchase price The latest CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report released today ( www.corelogic.co.nz/paingainreport ) takes a deep dive into the profits and losses across property resales for the December … The latest CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report released today (www.corelogic.co.nz/paingainreport) takes a deep dive into the profits and losses across property resales for the December 2019 quarter. Conducted by Economist Kelvin Davidson, the Pain & Gain results delivers a proxy for the performance of the housing market by highlighting the magnitude of profit or loss a typical seller of a home makes across the country. In the key findings from this report (resales – 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019), Kelvin Davidson found that:
96% of property resales from September to December 2019 achieved above original purchase price
The latest CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report released today (www.corelogic.co.nz/paingainreport) takes a deep dive into the profits and losses across property resales for the December 2019 quarter. Conducted by Economist Kelvin Davidson, the Pain & Gain results delivers a proxy for the performance of the housing market by highlighting the magnitude of profit or loss a typical seller of a home makes across the country.
In the key findings from this report (resales – 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019), Kelvin Davidson found that:
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url