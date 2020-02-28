Avis New Zealand Increases Hybrid Fleet As Part Of Commitment To Sustainability

Press Release – Avis

Auckland, February 28, 2020 – Avis New Zealand has almost doubled its hybrid and electric vehicle fleet as part of the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

The Commitment, established by Tourism Industry Aotearoa in 2017, aims to ensure economic, environmental and social sustainability is an essential consideration for businesses operating in the tourism industry.

This month, Avis’ fleet of hybrid vehicles in the country will increase to more than 500, offering customers a more environmentally conscious option for their next road trip.

Avis New Zealand currently offers Toyota Corolla hybrids (Group L) and Toyota Camry hybrids (Group K) as well as the BMW X5 hybrid. It will also be increasing its electric vehicle fleet later this year.

Seamlessly able to switch between electricity and fuel, hybrids deliver 30-40% savings in running costs compared to a non-hybrid vehicle of the same size.

On a full tank, drivers can travel over 1,000 kilometres in a Toyota Camry hybrid and its self-charging system means it recharges as you drive.

About Avis

Avis operates one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world’s top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars and Maggiore. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com.

