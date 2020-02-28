Press Release – Accenture

Accenture Acquires Boutique Australian Consultancy AlphaBeta Advisors, Bolstering Analytics-led Strategy Services

Unique combination of cross-industry, insight-driven analysis and Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities will help clients respond to change and drive innovation

SYDNEY, Australia; Feb 28, 2020 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired AlphaBeta Advisors, a privately held Australian consultancy that combines business strategy, data analytics and econometrics to advise leading organisations on how to respond to profound technological, economic and social change. This acquisition will enable Accenture to expand its analytics-led Strategy capabilities in market.

As advisors to leading organisations across all major industries, such as government, technology and financial services, AlphaBeta Advisors helps clients to better understand the market forces shaping their industries now and into the future so that they can remain relevant, grow and be prosperous. AlphaBeta Advisors experts have worked on projects aimed at tackling some of Australia’s biggest contemporary challenges such as: the future of work; national reform programs; and technology and innovation, among many others.

“In its short history, AlphaBeta Advisors has carved out a unique and differentiated position in the local marketplace,” said Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. “We are strongly aligned in how we work with organisations to address some of the most pressing issues and opportunities of our time. AlphaBeta Advisors’s data and analytics-led approach to strategy and consulting will boost the specialised strategic advice Accenture offers clients to help them achieve competitive agility by turning data-driven insights into real action and impact.”

Founded in 2015, AlphaBeta Advisors has a presence in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and employs an experienced team of approximately 35 people with backgrounds in data analytics, economics and public policy, among others.

“Following a period of rapid growth, we are ready to take our business to the next level. By joining forces and combining our data-led advisory services with Accenture’s world-class strategy capabilities, we will be best positioned to guide clients on the journey from strategy through to execution,” said Andrew Charlton, founder and director at AlphaBeta Advisors.

In this past year, Accenture has made four other acquisitions in Australia, including SAP and business intelligence specialists, Icon Integration in February 2020; specialist Government consultancy, Apis Group in December 2019; big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019; and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions in June 2019.

“Our locally-focussed investment is helping to create further differentiation for our services in the marketplace. We know that innovation, underpinned by expert advice and powered by digital technologies, is a winning combination for our clients,” said Bob Easton.

The acquisition signed and closed simultaneously. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Strategy combines deep industry expertise, advanced analytics capabilities and human-led design methodologies that enable clients to act with speed and confidence. By identifying clear, actionable paths to accelerate competitive agility, Accenture Strategy helps leaders in the C-suite envision and execute strategies that drive growth in the face of digital transformation. For more information, follow @AccentureStrat or visit www.accenture.com/strategy.

About AlphaBeta Advisors

Founded in 2015, AlphaBeta Advisors saw a need for a new breed of consultant who could marry technical skills with policy insight and stakeholder management to help solve the most pressing issues facing business and government. AlphaBeta Advisors specialises in data-driven analysis that helps clients understand the forces shaping their industries, drawing on their unique suite of economic, education, employment, housing, satellite and transport data. Following a period of rapid growth, AlphaBeta Advisors now has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and employs approximately 35 people with backgrounds in public policy, data analytics, economics and business. AlphaBeta Advisors has operations in Singapore which do not form part of this transaction; the Singaporean business is owned and managed separately and will continue to operate independently.

