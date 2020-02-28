$50 Million Powerball Must Be Won – Will It Be Won In Your Region?
Press Release – Lotto New Zealand
Its the talk of the town a record-breaking $50 million is up for grabs this Saturday and must be won! Kiwis all around the country are joining queues to pick up a little yellow ticket that may just change their lives forever. In a Must Be …
It’s the talk of the town – a record-breaking $50 million is up for grabs this Saturday and must be won! Kiwis all around the country are joining queues to pick up a little yellow ticket that may just change their lives forever.
In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners – i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners. Read more about how a Must Be Won draw works here.
“With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split.
“Winning can happen anywhere, this year we’ve made five millionaires already from Auckland (2), Alexandra, Tuatapere and Temuka. We’re excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this weekend!” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.
Ticket sales are projected to be well over two million for Saturday’s draw and Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early.
“With an epic $50 million up for grabs, we know Kiwis want a chance to win. Lotto NZ stores are going to be really busy the next few days and we’re also expecting high traffic to MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App. My best piece of advice to players is to get in early to make sure they’re in to win!” says Marie.
Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
|NORTHLAND
|Luckiest store: Hammer Hardware Kawakawa with 13 First Division Lotto Family wins
|Total First Division Powerball winners: 6
|Town/City
|Year
|Store
|Outlet Status
|Powerball win amount
|Dargaville
|2002
|Mags N More
|Inactive
|$ 2,028,152
|Kaeo
|2006
|Kaeo Four Square
|Active
|$ 17,702,362
|Taipa
|2019
|Taipa Foodmarket
|Active
|$ 5,000,000
|Whangarei
|2001
|Shell NZ Limited (Kensington)
|Inactive
|$ 8,073,917
|2004
|Keyman
|Inactive
|$ 4,085,515
|2016
|Sunnyside Foodmarket
|Active
|$ 5,000,000
|AUCKLAND
|Luckiest store: Berrymans with 27 First Division Lotto Family wins
|Total First Division Powerball winners: 61
|Town/City
|Year
|Store
|Outlet Status
|Powerball win amount
|Albany
|2016
|Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor
|Active
|$ 44,000,000
|Auckland
|2001
|Roskill South Hammer Hardware
|Inactive
|$ 3,286,228
|2002
|Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto
|Active
|$ 6,548,375
|2003
|Mangere Bridge United Video & Lotto
|Inactive
|$ 3,890,815
|2003
|Pakuranga Lotto
|Active
|$ 1,000,000
|2004
|Eden Foods (St Heliers)
|Active
|$ 5,019,606
|2004
|Countdown Manukau City Mall
|Active
|$ 1,000,000
|2004
|Chance Enterprises
|Inactive
|$ 500,000
|2004
|Kelston Digital Photos
|Active
|$ 4,790,368
|2004
|Mt Wellington Lotto
|Inactive
|$ 3,523,910
|2004
|Coopers Paper Power & Lotto
|Inactive
|$ 1,260,704
|2005
|Devonport New World
|Active
|$ 5,108,868
|2005
|Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto
|Active
|$ 14,500,000
|2005
|Countdown Manukau City Mall
|Active
|$ 8,838,713
|2006
|Countdown Lynfield
|Active
|$ 4,333,277
|2006
|Countdown Manukau City Mall
|Active
|$ 3,500,000
|2006
|Ponderosa Superette
|Active
|$ 9,198,114
|2006
|Pak N Save Lincoln Road
|Active
|$ 1,000,000
|2006
|Motorway Dairy & Lotto
|Inactive
|$ 1,860,737
|2006
|Countdown Lynfield
|Active
|$ 3,265,936
|2007
|Countdown Sylvia Park
|Inactive
|$ 1,962,587
|2007
|Haywards Paper Power
|Active
|$ 4,436,871
|2008
|Westgate Pharmacy
|Active
|$ 8,000,000
|2008
|Westgate Pharmacy
|Active
|$ 7,500,000
|2009
|Manukau Pak ‘N Save
|Active
|$ 22,206,973
|2009
|Dawson Superette
|Active
|$ 5,000,000
|2009
|Countdown Lynfield
|Active
|$ 6,000,000
|2009
|Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto
|Active
|$ 3,000,000
|2010
|DVD Central
|Inactive
|$ 3,000,000
|2010
|Dawson Superette
|Active
|$ 3,000,000
|2010
|Magazine City & Lotto
|Active
|$ 13,290,012
|2010
|Bellbird Dairy & Lotto
|Active
|$ 5,000,000
|2010
|Magascene
|Active
|$ 12,658,036
|2011
|Hari Superette
|Active
|$ 11,853,233
|2011
|New World New Lynn
|Active
|$ 2,500,000
|2011
|St Lukes Lotto
|Inactive
|$ 6,000,000
|2012
|Fix St James
|Inactive
|$ 6,000,000
|2012
|Whitcoulls New Lynn
|Active
|$ 8,000,000
|2013
|Botany Junction Four Square
|Active
|$ 10,180,673
|2014
|Willy Wonka
|Inactive
|$ 26,061,898
|2015
|Mitchell’s Paper Power
|Active
|$ 9,000,000
|2015
|Downtown Dairy
|Active
|$ 9,000,000
|2017
|Avondale Foodmarket
|Active
|$ 3,500,000
|2017
|New World Botany
|Active
|$ 7,000,000
|2018
|Paper Plus Remuera
|Active
|$ 18,000,000
|2018
|New World Albany
…
