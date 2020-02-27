XE Data Update – ANZ Business Confidence Release
The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for February have just been released.
The Business Confidence for February fell
-19.4% vs -13.2% (previous survey)
Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for February fell:
+12.0% vs +17.2% (previous survey)
The NZD was little moved in immediate response.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD 0.6280 / 0.6305
NZDAUD 0.9595 / 0.9620
NZDEUR 0.5760 / 0.5785
NZDGBP 0.4860 / 0.4885
NZDJPY 69.25 / 69.50
