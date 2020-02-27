Business Scoop
XE Data Update – ANZ Business Confidence Release

February 27, 2020PressRelease

The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for February have just been released. The Business Confidence for February fell   -19.4% vs -13.2% (previous survey) Firms Own Activity Outlook for February fell : + 12.0%

The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for February have just been released.

The Business Confidence for February fell

-19.4% vs -13.2% (previous survey)

Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for February fell:

+12.0% vs +17.2% (previous survey)

The NZD was little moved in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6280 / 0.6305
NZDAUD 0.9595 / 0.9620
NZDEUR 0.5760 / 0.5785
NZDGBP 0.4860 / 0.4885
NZDJPY 69.25 / 69.50

