XE Data Update – ANZ Business Confidence Release

The ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for February have just been released.

The Business Confidence for February fell

-19.4% vs -13.2% (previous survey)

Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for February fell:

+12.0% vs +17.2% (previous survey)

The NZD was little moved in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6280 / 0.6305

NZDAUD 0.9595 / 0.9620

NZDEUR 0.5760 / 0.5785

NZDGBP 0.4860 / 0.4885

NZDJPY 69.25 / 69.50

