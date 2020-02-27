Kiwis Continuing To Be Fleeced By Fuel Tax

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government’s response to the Commerce Commission fuel market study is tinkering around the edges instead of addressing the real issue of increased fuel taxes, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Unlike petrol, talk is cheap and the Government’s fuel tax is the main reason why petrol prices are so high.

“New Zealanders are being fleeced at the petrol pump because of the Government’s increases, which will amount to 24c a litre in Auckland over 3 years.

“After all of the chest beating from the Prime Minister on reducing costs, all we’ve got is some modest changes that won’t alter the reality that the Fleecer-in-Chief has always been Jacinda Ardern and the Labour, NZ First, Greens Government with its big fuel tax increases.

“This tax grab is estimated to hit $1.7 billion milked from New Zealand motorists once further tax hikes take effect.

“National will scrap the regional fuel tax and will not impose any new taxes in our first term. We will reduce the cost on Kiwi families and leave more money in their back pockets.”

