Introducing New Head Studio Supervisor Alex Ferrier

Press Release – SAE Auckland

SAE Auckland is thrilled to announce the appointment of a new Head Studio Supervisor, Alex Ferrier. Alex is responsible for the smooth operation of SAE Auckland’s state of the art audio, music and film studios, which include a range of recording studios, film-studio and labs, featuring industry-standard digital audio workstations.

Growing up between Montreal Canada, and Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau New Zealand, Alex has a long history in studio and live engineering, sound design, communication/cultural studies, electronic music production, songwriting and live performance. Alex is perhaps best known as one half Auckland rock-duo Skinny Hobos – whose career accomplishments include countless tours, three Top 10 singles and a Top 10 album which earned a nomination for Best Rock Artist at the 2018 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Alex joins a raft of industry practitioners on the staff at SAE Auckland, whose diverse talents reach into fields of filmmaking, post-production, engineering, composition, sound design, and much more. Campus Director Dr Suzette Major is delighted at Alex’s appointment. “I love having such capable, creative people join the team at SAE,” she says.

Alex’s broad range of skills made him an ideal candidate for the position. “I was so happy to see this position come up at SAE,” Alex says. “I have never found a job that fits my skill set more perfectly.”

Alex oversees a multi-talented team of Studio Supervisors, whose duties include providing technical support to students during practical sessions and ensuring that the campus is maintained on a day-to-day basis. “It’s a great team with a diverse set of skills that we’re constantly looking to develop,” he says.

Between his regular work managing the SAE studios – which are open to students seven days a week – Alex is working on a new Skinny Hobos LP, as well as playing at the recent Amplify festival with Wolfmother, and performing at a sold-out Homegrown 2020 Festival in March. Another SAE staff member Dave Johnston’s band Villainy also features on the Homegrown bill.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url