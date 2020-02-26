Business Scoop
Network

SH 5 Near Tarawera Is Down To One Lane Due To A Break Down/blockage.

February 26, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

SH 5 near Tarawera is down to one lane due to a break down/blockage – Breakdown/blockage – State Highway 5, Tarawera – Eastern” State Highway 5 near Tarawera is down to one lane due to a truck that has broken down on the highway. Motorists are advised …SH 5 near Tarawera is down to one lane due to a break down/blockage – Breakdown/blockage – State Highway 5, Tarawera – Eastern”

State Highway 5 near Tarawera is down to one lane due to a truck that has broken down on the highway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: