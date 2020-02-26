Makarora River Bridge, Haast Highway – Full Night Closures Sunday, 1 March To Friday, 6 March

Press Release – NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is now almost three weeks into the strengthening and maintenance programme on the Makarora River Bridge, SH6. This work runs through to the end of April.

Makarora River Bridge is a single lane bridge around 14km north of Makarora and 4km south of Haast Pass, on the Otago side. It is between the Blue Pools track and new carpark and Fantail Falls to the north. (See map below)

Road cone marks the Makarora Bridge:

“We are at the stage of requiring overnight closures to enable materials to set and cure with no movement,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager Central Otago for the Transport Agency.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed between 9pm and 5am for five nights, beginning on the evening of Sunday 1 March, ending at 5am on Friday 6 March.

No traffic will be able to pass during these five night closures. Exceptions can only be made for emergency services.

This work is heavily weather dependent, so any updates to closure times or delays can be found at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/290323

