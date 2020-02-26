Blatant Attack On Private Property Rights

Press Release – New Conservative

New Conservative is extremely concerned over what is tantamount to the confiscation by government of private land, without compensation.

Taranaki farmers and landowners have had portions of their properties classed as “Significant Natural Areas” (SNA). This places extraordinary conditions on the use and development of land they already own.

There is to be no compensation for loss of land use and consequent reduction in land value, while still being rated on prior value.

70% of the land owned by a West Coast man’s family since the 1930s has been reclassified as an SNA. Three generations of this 86 year old man’s family left a large portion of the property undeveloped allowing the natural regeneration of native bush.

Green MP Eugenie Sage has ruled out compensation. Under new biodiversity rules, this lifelong hard-working kiwi and subsequent owners will require DOC resource consent to fell trees, run stock, convert to dairy, or possibly even to just pick moss. Ironically, if this man’s family had chosen to employ the use of herbicides since the 1930s, the land would likely not be designated as an SNA, preventing state control.

The Draft National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) looks to have serious ramifications for farmers and those on lifestyle blocks, as the lack of detailed parameters creates uncertainty and moving “goal posts” at the whim of local, regional and central government bureaucracies.

Already around 30% of New Zealand is in State control, and further land reclassifications will add costs to local councils who will, of course, raise rates. How much more of New Zealand does this Government want to control, and how much state expansion will we the people allow?

New Conservative stands with NZ Beef and Lamb & Federated Farmers stating that all restoration initiatives should be non regulatory and should focus on supporting land owners and community groups in their conservation efforts.

“The government needs to recognise the good work many farmers already do in their protection of land and forests,” says New Conservative Leader Leighton Baker. “Let’s start by thanking them for their efforts rather than building another huge bureaucracy that robs hardworking New Zealanders of the land they and their families have owned and lived on for generations”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url