Two Teams Shortlisted For Northern Pathway Harbour Bridge Design And Construction

Work on the Northern Pathway is gathering momentum with the shortlisting of two teams to prepare proposals for the detailed design and construction of the cross-harbour section of the walking and cycling path. The Government is investing $360 million in the first section of the Northern Pathway over the Waitematā Harbour between Westhaven and Akoranga as part of the $6.8 billion NZ Upgrade Programme. The walking and cycling link over the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be built as a continuous path at vehicle deck level and will eventually connect all the way out to Albany, opening up the whole of the North Shore for people using active modes. Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andy Thackwray says the two shortlisted teams are Fulton Hogan/HEB/Aurecon/Freyssinet and McConnell Dowell/Arup/Rizzani de Eccher. “Both teams consist of a combination of designers and contractors with experience working on the design and delivery of complex steel girder and concrete bridge projects. “We’re very excited by what we have seen so far from the two teams. They bring New Zealand and international experience which is just what we need for a project of this scale and complexity.” The two teams are competing to be selected as the preferred partner to work in an alliance with the Transport Agency on the detailed design and construction of the path between Westhaven and Akoranga. The preferred team will be announced later in the year with construction expected to start in 2021 and take two and a half years. “Early contractor involvement while undertaking the design will help us move forward quickly with this project, as the design can be developed with input from the construction team to ensure the best option is designed, and then built.” Mr Thackwray says the alliance delivery model, which requires the teams to work closely together, has proven successful on other Transport Agency projects including Waterview Connection and Auckland’s Northern Corridor Improvements project. The first part of the Northern Pathway between Westhaven and Akoranga brings together the Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path and SeaPath to create a seamless walking and cycling connection between the city and the North Shore. In the future, the connection will extend all the way to Albany. This enduring link will provide choice as to how Aucklanders on either side of the harbour get to work, connect with family and friends and access services. More information on the Northern Pathway can be found at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northern-pathway