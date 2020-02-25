New Zealand Represented At Global Cybersecurity Workshop

Press Release – Office of the Speaker

Andrew Falloon MP (National) will represent the New Zealand Parliament at a cybersecurity workshop being held in the United Kingdom this week. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK is hosting the global gathering, which brings together lawmakers from …

Andrew Falloon MP (National) will represent the New Zealand Parliament at a cybersecurity workshop being held in the United Kingdom this week.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK is hosting the global gathering, which brings together lawmakers from more than 15 legislatures. The three-day workshop will explore the latest cybersecurity threats and challenges, with meetings held in Westminster and at the University of Oxford.

The workshop’s purpose is to build on the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration, an inter-governmental commitment made on cybersecurity cooperation. This declaration was signed by 53 leaders from around the world at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

“Given the ever-increasing pace of technological development, and its associated threats and risks, it’s important that parliamentarians are abreast of the latest trends so they can be informed in their legislating of these areas,” says Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

“New Zealand shares many of the same cybersecurity challenges as its Commonwealth counterparts, and this workshop will be a valuable opportunity for us to learn from global experts. I am confident that Mr Falloon will do an excellent job representing New Zealand and bring important insights back to our shores.”

The workshop runs from 24 to 27 February 2020.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url