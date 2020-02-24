Wither Hills’ Tracks Closed Due To Fire Danger

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The hot dry summer has forced the closure of most tracks in the Wither Hills Farm Park, including the Mountain Bike Park.

Due to the ‘very high to extreme’ fire risk conditions within the park, walkers and runners are asked to stay on the lower tracks around the town boundary only, and not to venture up the gullies or ridge paths.

Cyclists are asked to avoid the Mountain Bike Park as this area would be particularly dangerous in the event of a fire.

Signs advising of the track closures are being installed at the Farm Park today. The closure of these areas will apply at all times of the day.

