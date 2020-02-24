Waking Giants Launch ‘Lead Generation Online’ Program For Business Founders Or Leadership Teams

Press Release – Waking Giants

Auckland based business growth agency Waking Giants have released their ‘Lead Generation Online’ program which has been created with founders or leadership teams that are looking to scale their sales leads at scale, online, 24/7.

Cam Wilkes, Head of Digital Growth at Waking Giants says “This program focuses heavily on identifying the intended customer’s pain points, segmenting clusters of customer types, creating the right messaging to resonate with each customer segment, and identifying exactly where potential customers “hang-out” online.”

He continues “What we’ve identified with a large number of businesses over the last few years is that many of them have tried their hand at digital marketing but their efforts have all been done in isolation to any strategy or any other channels they’re concurrently marketing through.

A good online lead generation campaign is similar to the old iceberg analogy, what you actually see as far as ad creative and messaging is concerned is really just the “tip of the iceberg”. There’s a lot of groundwork that goes into formulating a successful online lead generation campaign and this is where those who “dabble” really miss the boat”.

There’s a lot of wasted media spend that goes through online channels that really don’t suit the audience or are out of context with the offering. Throwing mud at the wall to see if it sticks is great if you’ve got unlimited budget, most businesses don’t have this luxury though unfortunately.”

The ‘Lead Generation Online’ Program consists of five key steps consisting of:

Step One: Identify Customer Pain

Step Two: Know Your Channels

Step Three: Create Online Strategy Roadmap

Step Four: Analyse Your Numbers

Step Five: Ongoing Management

To find out more about Waking Giants ‘Lead Generation Online’ program and to download a product information sheet, visit the program page: https://waking-giants.com/lead-generation-online/

