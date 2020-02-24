‘Hnry Awards’ Now Open, Celebrating Kiwi Creativity And Independent Earners – Offering $25,000

Press Release – Hnry

New Zealand, Monday 24 February 2020 – Award-winning FinTech company Hnry, kicks off their annual ‘Hnry Award’s competition today aimed at New Zealand’s contract and freelance community, with $25,000 prize money up for grabs.

The Hnry Awards, which aim to recognise the creative talent of self-employed contractors and freelancers from around the country, will be presented on World Creativity and Innovation Day, 21st April 2020. From Uber drivers, to midwives to people in the creative industries, the competition is inclusive: amateurs and professionals alike may enter.

James Fuller, CEO of Hnry, a company known for making financial administration easier for independent earners, says they’ve already had interest in the awards.

“We want to find the creative spark in everyday Kiwi lives. The Hnry Awards aim to raise awareness of independent earners and showcase our country’s top creative talent in front of industry experts. We want to hear and share the good, bad and the ugly of freelancing, contracting, or working several side hustles or gigs. Whether you’ve been a creative or freelancer for 10 years or 10 minutes, all entries will be considered equal,” says James Fuller, CEO Hnry.

People have until March 21st 2020 to submit their creative entries around the theme ‘what does independent earning mean to you?’ Entrants have creative choice over their submissions, which can range from songs, dance and videos, to illustrations, designs and sculptures.

Entrants own the copyright of their work, and don’t need to spend much time or any money on their creation to enter. The entries will be judged via a blind judging process, with the panel including Jane Blackmore, artist, Annie Ackerman, CEO of The Big Idea and Brendon McLean, Group Business Director of FCB, among others.

Creative judge, Brendon McLean, who says he “stumbled” from university straight into being self-employed, says self-employment is fraught with difficulties, but with over 400,000 New Zealanders classing themselves as self-employed, this growing segment of society needs to be recognised more.

“One of the challenges for freelancers is the confidence to actually take the leap and do it, or if you unexpectedly find yourself there, finding the confidence and support to embrace it. Anything that celebrates and helps build that confidence is a good thing. The Hnry mission is so on point,” says Brendon McLean, Group Business Director of FCB.

Artist, independent earner and creative judge, Jane Blackmore, says it’s about getting in touch with other people’s ideas, and seeing what comes through. It could be the most simple idea that’s the strongest.

“Any opportunity like this, the Hnry Awards, it’s going to be good for freelancers. Hnry wants to acknowledge the self-employed, those people who are creative, those people who are making some cool stuff – so why not share that with the world?

What I love about Hnry is that they’re not going to be using the work in their advertising. They’re not getting cheap branding or anything. That’s what I love, because I’ve been part of so many competitions where you win a certain amount of money and basically the company acquires the painting for very cheap. This competition is purely to encourage and reward people, and I think Hnry needs to be acknowledged for that,” says Jane.

Submissions opened on February 24th and close on March 21st 2020. The panel judges will name the 10 finalists on March 30th, with public voting to decide the top three. The winner will be announced on April 21st.

Entries are open to New Zealanders over 18. One entry per person. Detailed entry instructions can be found at hnry.co.nz/awards

