Can’t Trust The Government On Car Tax

The disparity in statements from Labour, the Greens and NZ First on the ‘Feebate’ scheme shows they can’t be trusted and can’t deliver on their promises, National’s Spokesperson for Transport Chris Bishop says.

“Despite a statement by Greens Co-Leader James Shaw saying it been blocked by NZ First last week, and NZ First claiming this as well, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media this morning the Government hasn’t ruled it out, Mr Bishop says.

“Ruling out the car tax would be a win for Kiwi car buyers who would’ve faced thousands of dollars of extra vehicle costs but the Government can’t even agree on whether it’s on or off the table.

“National has been very clear that we don’t support a car tax that would have a negative effect on emissions and a punitive effect on people who can’t make the switch.

“We could see from the outset that it wasn’t fair to make families pay thousands more for a used seven-seater van while wealthy executives got discounts on a Tesla Model 3 or BMW i3.

“Treasury has already said that the car tax is a bad policy that would reduce emissions by just 0.09 per cent over 20 years.

“It’s not worth forcing New Zealanders to pay up to $3000 more for some vehicles just to reduce emissions by such a miniscule amount.

“New Zealanders can’t trust the Labour-led Government on tax, nor can it trust the Greens on transport because all they want to do is ban cars and punish Kiwis for driving.

“National believes financial incentives, not penalties are the best way to support this country’s shift to electric vehicles. The current shambolic Government can’t even agree whether a tax is on or off the table.

“This is dysfunction junction. Only a vote for National will end the chaos of this Labour/Green/NZ First Government.”

