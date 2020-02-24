2018 Census Data About People And Dwellings Grouped By Topics Available In NZ.Stat Available Today

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Get data at the national level, by regional council area, territorial authority / Auckland local board area, statistical area 2 (SA2), and district health board area. Tables contain 2018, 2013, and 2006 Census data.

Access data in NZ.Stat

Use NZ.Stat to view and download 2018 Census data.

Choose the theme ‘2018 Census’ to access tables for topics:

Ethnicity, culture, and identity

Housing

Māori

Population and migration

Work, income, and unpaid activities.

Summary of updates

24 February 2020:

4 additional tables under various topics, see:

Ethnicity, culture, and identity

Population and migration

Work, income, and unpaid activities

Definitions and metadata

2018 Census – DataInfo+

provides information about methods, and related metadata.

2018 Census information by variable – DataInfo+

provides information about the variables and their quality.

Next release

Additional 2018 Census NZ.Stat tables will be released on 2 March 2020.

