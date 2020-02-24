2018 Census Data About People And Dwellings Grouped By Topics Available In NZ.Stat Available Today
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Get data at the national level, by regional council area, territorial authority / Auckland local board area, statistical area 2 (SA2), and district health board area. Tables contain 2018, 2013, and 2006 Census data. Access data in NZ.Stat Use …
Get data at the national level, by regional council area, territorial authority / Auckland local board area, statistical area 2 (SA2), and district health board area. Tables contain 2018, 2013, and 2006 Census data.
Access data in NZ.Stat
Use NZ.Stat to view and download 2018 Census data.
Choose the theme ‘2018 Census’ to access tables for topics:
- Ethnicity, culture, and identity
- Housing
- Māori
- Population and migration
- Work, income, and unpaid activities.
Summary of updates
24 February 2020:
4 additional tables under various topics, see:
Ethnicity, culture, and identity
- Birthplace (detailed), for the census usually resident population count, 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses (RC, TA, SA2, DHB)
- Ethnic group (grouped total responses) and number of ethnic groups specified by age group and sex, for the census usually resident population count, 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses (RC, TA, SA2, DHB)
Population and migration
- Age and sex by ethnic group (grouped total response), for census usually resident population counts, 2006, 2013, and 2018 Censuses (urban rural areas)
Work, income, and unpaid activities
- Total personal income by age group and sex, for the census usually resident population count aged 15 years and over, 2013 and 2018 Censuses (RC, TA, SA2, DHB)
Definitions and metadata
provides information about methods, and related metadata.
2018 Census information by variable – DataInfo+
provides information about the variables and their quality.
Next release
Additional 2018 Census NZ.Stat tables will be released on 2 March 2020.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url