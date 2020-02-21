Business Scoop
Police Disappointed Following Distraction Operation In Nelson

February 21, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are extremely concerned by the number of motorists using cell phones while driving in Nelson.

During a road safety operation on Nelson city streets – an hour on Tuesday and another hour on Wednesday – 50 drivers were issued infringement notices for using cell phones while behind the wheel.

“Drivers were found to be browsing social media and texting.

It’s extremely disappointing they are not getting the message,” says Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews, Tasman Road Policing Manager.

“Operations like these aren’t just about enforcement; they’re about trying to get people to understand that nothing on your phone is worth risking your life or someone else’s life.

“We would also like to thank the vast majority of drivers who were witnessed driving safely during this operation.”

